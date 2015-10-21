LONDON Oct 21 ARM Holdings, the British chip designer whose technology powers the iPhone, met market expectations with a 27 percent rise in pretax profit for the third quarter and said it was on track for the year.

The company said its revenue, measured in dollars, rose 17 percent to $375.5 million, helped by the growing number of chips shipped with its latest technology, which commands higher royalties.

It said on Wednesday its full-year revenue would be line with market forecasts, which currently stand at $1.48 billion according to Thomson Reuters data.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)