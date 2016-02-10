LONDON Feb 10 ARM Holdings, the British
chip designer whose technology powers smartphones, reported a 17
percent rise in fourth-quarter profit as its latest processor
designs continued to win market share.
The company's processor royalty revenues, paid on each chip
shipped in devices like the iPhone, rose 24 percent in the
quarter year-on-year, in contrast to a 3 percent drop in
relevant industry revenue.
Chief Executive Simon Segars said that during the year its
latest chip architecture surpassed a 50 percent share of
smartphone shipments.
The company reported pretax profit of 138.7 million pounds
on revenue, measured in dollars, up 14 percent to $407.9
million, both slightly ahead of market consensus.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)