BRIEF-Sainsbury's "happy" with 2016-17 profit consensus of 578 mln stg
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
LONDON Oct 21 British chip designer ARM Holdings reported disappointing royalty revenue in the third quarter, resulting in a 12 percent rise in total revenue to $320.2 million, just short of market expectations of $326.3 million.
Third-quarter pretax profit for the group, whose chip designs are in almost all smartphones, rose 9 percent to 101.2 million pounds, broadly in line with expectations.
The company, which reports royalty revenue a quarter in arrears, said market data underpinned the short-term outlook for royalty revenues, and it expected group dollar revenues for the fourth quarter to be in-line with market expectations of about $350 million. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
March 16 Balfour Beatty reported a return to annual profit on Thursday as its British construction benefited in the second half from the diminishing impact of loss-making historic contracts. A pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31 marked a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Its order book from continuing operations at constant exchange rates rose 15 percent to 12.7