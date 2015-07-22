LONDON, July 22 Chip designer ARM Holdings posted a 32 percent rise in second-quarter profit, reflecting a jump in royalties from devices like Apple's iPhone 6, and said it would meet market expectations for the year as long as consumer spending holds up.

The company, whose technology is in the vast majority of smartphones and tablets, reported pretax profit of 123.9 million pounds ($193.4 million), broadly in line with expectations of 124.1 million pounds according to a Thomson Reuters poll, on revenue of 228.5 million pounds.

"Assuming macroeconomic uncertainty does not further impact consumer spending we expect overall group dollar revenues for full year 2015 to be in-line with current market expectations," it said on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.6408 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)