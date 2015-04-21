* Q1 profit beats expectations on strong royalty revenue
* Sees royalties continuing to grow on demand for newest
tech
* Shares hit all-time high of 1,233 pence
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, April 21 ARM Holdings, the
British chip designer favoured by Apple, beat
expectations for first-quarter profit thanks to demand for the
iPhone 6, and said its royalties would grow as its latest
technology is used in more smartphones.
Shares in the Cambridge-based company rose to an all-time
high of 1,233 pence after it posted a 24 percent rise in
first-quarter pretax profit to 120.5 million pounds ($179.1
million).
That beat analysts' expectations of 115 million pounds,
according to a company-provided consensus.
The shares were up 4.9 percent at 1,206 pence at 0928 GMT.
"In the second half of 2015 we expect to benefit from the
increasing deployment of ARMv8-A technology, our latest
generation of processors, in the newest smartphones and
tablets," Chief Financial Officer Tim Score said on Tuesday.
"These chips typically have a slightly higher royalty rate
than the previous generation."
Royalty revenue, collected a quarter in arrears from a
record 3.8 billion chips shipped, rose 26 percent on an
underlying basis, ARM said.
Analyst Julian Yates at Investec, who has a "hold" rating
on ARM, said it was a good set of numbers, helped by "stellar"
royalty growth.
The strong demand for its newest processors - shipped by
nine of its chip-making partners in the quarter, representing
around 3.5 percent of ARM-based chips - allayed concerns about a
slowdown in the top-end of the smartphone market.
"One of the key drivers for ARM's royalty growth in 2015 is
in the increasing pervasion of our latest generation technology
across all smartphones," Score said.
Besides the iPhone 6, ARM's new technology is also in
devices such as in Samsung's Galaxy S6, launched
last month, and Huawei's new P8.
Just over half of the company's royalties comes from
smartphones, with categories such as microcontrollers used in
appliances and embedded chips providing the rest.
ARM's processor licensing revenue dipped 2 percent, missing
market forecasts, but Score said he expected licensing revenue
to rise 5-10 percent in the longer term.
Industry-wide revenues had slipped after a busy fourth
quarter, in line with normal seasonal trends, which would be
reflected in its second quarter, Score said. But overall
second-quarter revenue would be in line with market
expectations, which stand at $354.6 million.
($1 = 0.6728 pounds)
(Editing by Pravin Char and Susan Thomas)