(Adds CFO comments, analyst reaction, updates shares)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON Oct 21 ARM Holdings, the British
chip designer whose technology powers Apple's iPhone,
beat market expectations with a 27 percent rise in third-quarter
profit and said it was confident it could keep outperforming
rivals.
ARM's low-power processor designs are used in nearly all
smartphones and it has consistently outperformed the market as
it has found new uses for its technology, such as tablets.
It has designed processors for servers and is now making
inroads into a market dominated by Intel, which last
week cut its growth forecast.
Chief Financial Officer Chris Kennedy said ARM had posted 17
percent compound annual growth in royalties for the last two
years, helped by increasing adoption of its V8 processors.
"(That) is a trajectory we believe we'll be able to deliver
in the long term," he told reporters on Wednesday.
He said some forecasts for global smartphone growth had come
down slightly, but ARM was confident it would continue to
outperform the wider market by at least 15 percentage points.
Research group Gartner said earlier this month that
worldwide semiconductor sales were expected to fall 0.8 percent
this year, the first drop since 2012, because it was not seeing
the typical ramp-up ahead of the holiday season.
Meanwhile, contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co Ltd, a customer of ARM, cut its 2015
outlook for industry growth last week, partly on sluggish demand
in China.
But shares in the Cambridge-based company rose more than 8
percent on Wednesday as worries about any impact of a wider
slowdown on ARM were cast aside. The stock topped the gainers in
the FTSE 100 index and the rise put it on track for its
best day for two and half years.
Analysts at Investec hailed ARM's strong growth in
royalties, and said that while licensing was slightly lower than
expected, it was not a material miss.
"We see ARM as a standout long-term quality play, with
materially underpinned royalty value ahead," they said.
ARM'S processor royalty revenue increased 37 percent
year-on-year to $185.6 million, as its new technology won share
in an overall market that saw revenue decline by 2 percent in
the corresponding period.
Processor licensing revenue grew 5 percent year-on-year to
$125.9 million.
The order backlog for licensing was down 7 percent
sequentially, but Kennedy said the pipeline was "robust" across
a whole range of technologies and guidance of 5-10 percent
annual licensing growth was unchanged.
ARM said its revenue, measured in dollars, rose 17 percent
to $375.5 million, with pretax profit coming in at 128.4 million
pounds.
It said its full-year revenue would be line with market
forecasts, which stand at $1.48 billion according to Thomson
Reuters data.
(Editing by Sarah Young and Elaine Hardcastle)