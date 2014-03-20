UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TAIPEI, March 20 British chip designer ARM Holdings PLC expects the value of ARM-based chips in smartphones and mobile computing application processors to reach $20 billion by 2018 from $13 billion last year.
The company, whose chip-design technology is found in nearly every smartphone, also expects the first ARM-based server chips to be shipped this year, Vice-President of Investor Relations Ian Thornton said at a news conference in Taipei on Thursday. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources