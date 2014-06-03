TAIPEI, June 3 British chip designer ARM Holdings said it will open its first Asia-based CPU design centre in Taiwan by the end of this year, part of the company's efforts to expand in the region.

The centre will be in Hsinchu Science Park, where Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) and Mediatek are also located. It will focus on design, verification and delivery of processors for wearables and embedded applications, ARM said in a statement on Monday.

TSMC is the world's top contract chip maker, while Mediatek is Taiwan's biggest chip designer.

