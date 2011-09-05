(Adds Bokoni Platinum wage deal)
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 South Africa's National
Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Monday it has reached a
one-year wage deal with African Rainbow Minerals'
Nkomati nickel mine, ending a six-day strike at the operation.
The union said in a statement that the workers will get wage
increases of 9 to 10 percent, depending on worker category.
NUM also said that it had concluded a two-year wage deal
with Bokoni Platinum mine, a joint venture between Canada's
Anooraq Resources and Anglo American Platinum ,
the world's top platinum producer.
The workers will get an 8 to 9 percent wage increases for
both years, the union said.
The deals add on to a string of wage agreements reached in
the past month as South Africa's annual "strike season" winds
down.
The settlements have been for the most part in the same
range -- 7.5 to 10 percent -- well above the inflation rate of
5.3 percent, which has become standard practice but one that
companies say is not sustainable in the long run.
A strike against the country's main gold producers in late
July and early August cost about $190 million in lost output,
while a week-long coal strike curbed exports to resource hungry
India and China.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Phumza Macanda)