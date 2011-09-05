(Adds Bokoni Platinum wage deal)

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Monday it has reached a one-year wage deal with African Rainbow Minerals' Nkomati nickel mine, ending a six-day strike at the operation.

The union said in a statement that the workers will get wage increases of 9 to 10 percent, depending on worker category.

NUM also said that it had concluded a two-year wage deal with Bokoni Platinum mine, a joint venture between Canada's Anooraq Resources and Anglo American Platinum , the world's top platinum producer.

The workers will get an 8 to 9 percent wage increases for both years, the union said.

The deals add on to a string of wage agreements reached in the past month as South Africa's annual "strike season" winds down.

The settlements have been for the most part in the same range -- 7.5 to 10 percent -- well above the inflation rate of 5.3 percent, which has become standard practice but one that companies say is not sustainable in the long run.

A strike against the country's main gold producers in late July and early August cost about $190 million in lost output, while a week-long coal strike curbed exports to resource hungry India and China. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Phumza Macanda)