LONDON Oct 19 Britain's ARM ARM.L has
unveiled a chip design that offers the same computing power as
the silicon in today's high-end smartphones, but uses five
times less energy, and which it says will enable sub-$100
devices to be on the market by 2013.
The Cambridge-based company, whose architecture dominates
the smartphone and tablet sector, said the new Cortex-A7 chip
was its most energy efficient apps processor to date.
"This core will enable apps processors at similar levels of
performance to what you find in a high-end smartphone today,
but in a couple of years that level of performance will be in a
lower-end, and therefore a lower cost smartphone," Chief
Executive Warren East said.
"The Cortex-A7 ... will help connect the next billion
people in developing markets."
The power efficiency, which stems from the 28 nanometer
design, will also benefit users of top-end smartphones because
the Cortex-A7 is compatible with ARM's newest high-power
Cortex-A15 processor, he said, and they can be deployed on a
single chip.
The concept, called Big.LITTLE, means the A7 is used for
simple tasks like social networking and when more power is
needed, say for navigation or augmented reality, the higher
power A15 processor kicks in.
Switching is handled by technology on the chip and is
largely independent of the operating system.
Used together, the processors will offer power savings of
up to 70 percent on today's top-end smartphones, ARM said.
BEATING INTEL IN EFFICIENCY
East told Reuters that Cortex-A7 would help ARM and its
chipmaking partners stay ahead of Intel (INTC.O) in terms of
efficiency.
Intel's architecture powers most of the world's PCs, but
the U.S. company has struggled in mobile devices.
However, it unveiled a new "tri-gate" manufacturing
technology, called Ivy Bridge, in May that could deliver the
electricity savings needed to gain ground in smartphones.
"Intel made a step forward when they talked about tri-gate
technology," East said.
"Actually those finfets (tri-gate technology) will be
available for people to build ARM processors on as well because
all the semi-conductor process people are moving in that
direction.
"But at the same time we are moving on a different axis of
increased efficiency, and we decided it was time to talk about
more than incremental improvements and talk about multiple."
ARM's architecture is licensed by its chipmaking partners,
and it receives a royalty for each chip shipped in devices
ranging from Apple's iPhone to electronic toys and air
conditioners.
It has already signed up 10 partners for Cortex-A7
including Samsung (005930.KS) and Texas Instruments TXN.N,
East said, and there was considerable overlap with the 14
licensees to date of the Cortex-A15.
"The fact is because they are designed to work together
they have more functionality so it enables us to charge a
higher royalty rate," he said.
He declined to comment on whether Apple (AAPL.O), which
licenses ARM's technology for the A5 chip in the iPad2 and
iPhone 4S, would adopt the two "non-identical twins" processor
concept.
In the near-term, semiconductor companies are looking
forward to the important holiday season with some trepidation
as cash-strapped consumers cut spending.
East said ARM was not immune to the pressure, but it
benefited from exposure to sectors, such as smartphones, that
were still growing strongly.
"There are countries that are having a tough time ... and
we are seeing those effects," he said.
"But ARM is exposed to structural growth areas. We are
seeing growth in enterprise, growth in industrial, and we are
actually seeing growth in consumer as well because we are
exposed to these exciting areas that are growing."
(Reporting by Paul Sandle)