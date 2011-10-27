* New architecture supports both 32 and 64 bits
* Will enable processing for high-end PCs, servers
LONDON Oct 27 British chip designer ARM
has unveiled details of its first 64-bit architecture, which it
said would expand its reach into enterprise applications such as
servers currently dominated by Intel .
The ARMv8 architecture includes instruction sets for both
32-bit processing, which is used in the chips that power Apple's
iPad and new iPhone 4S, and 64-bit processing, ARM said
on Thursday.
Architecture based on 64 bits can handle more memory and
larger files than 32-bit systems, and as such it is necessary
for demanding applications such as scientific research and
searching large databases.
Intel's 64-bit products include its Core processors used in
PCs and its Xeon processors, which power multi-core servers and
workstations.
ARM's CTO Mike Muller said the new architecture would enable
the Cambridge-based company's chip-making partners to bring
energy-efficient solutions to 64-bit processing markets.
Dan Vivoli, senior vice president at ARM licensee Nvidia
, said: "The combination of Nvidia's leadership in
energy-efficient, high-performance processing and the new ARMv8
architecture will enable game-shifting breakthroughs in devices
across the full range of computing - from smartphones through to
supercomputers."
ARM's low-energy 32-bit designs dominate processors in
mobile phones and tablet computers, and are increasingly found
in products ranging from toys to air conditioners.
ARM said a number of its partners were already working on
the 64-bit ecosystem.
Nvidia said in January it was developing processors for PCs,
servers and supercomputers based on ARM's architecture under the
title "Project Denver".
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Will Waterman)