* Q1 adj pretax up 22 pct, in line with forecasts

* Revenue driven by 22 new licenses

* Some 1.1 billion chips shipped into phones, tablets (Adds details)

LONDON, April 24 ARM, the British company whose technology powers Apple's iPad, met market expectations with a 22 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by growth in chip-makers licensing its energy efficient designs.

The company reported adjusted pretax profit of 61.9 million pounds ($99.6 million) on revenue 14 percent higher at 132.5 million pounds, both in line with forecasts.

Cambridge-based ARM licenses its technology and receives a royalty of a few cents on every chip shipped in devices ranging from mobile phones to domestic appliances and toys.

It signed 22 new processor deals in the quarter, driving revenue for processor licensing up 27 percent to 41.1 million pounds.

Some 1.1 billion chips based on its designs were shipped into mobile phones and mobile computers in the period, similar to a year ago, it said on Tuesday, while 800 million chips were shipped into consumer and embedded digital devices, up 15 percent year-on-year.

The second half will see Microsoft launch its next Windows operating system on an ARM-based architecture for the first time, helping bolster the British company's dominance in mobile computing.

Analysts were expecting ARM to report pretax profit of 61.1 million pounds on revenue of 130.0 million, according to a company-supplied poll of 24 analysts. ($1 = 0.6213 British pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle)