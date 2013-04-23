* Q1 adj pretax profit up 44 pct, beating forecasts
* Points to strength of tablet, smartphone sector
* Expects full-year revenue at least in line with forecasts
* Shares up over 8 pct
(Adds CFO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, April 23 British chip designer ARM
Holdings beat first-quarter profit forecasts, driven by
buoyant demand for smartphones and tablets that use its
processor technology and the strength of the dollar.
Chief financial officer Tim Score predicted the success of
customers like Apple and Samsung would help
the firm to continue outperforming rivals, boosting its
high-flying shares over 8 percent on Tuesday.
ARM licenses its processor blueprints to chip-makers like
Qualcomm, and it receives a royalty on every chip
shipped in devices ranging from Samsung's Galaxy S4 and Apple's
iPhone 5 mobile phones to dishwashers and running machines.
The Cambridge-based company reported a 44 percent jump in
first-quarter adjusted pretax profit to 89.4 million pounds
($136.3 million), ahead of analysts' average forecast of 77.6
million. Revenue rose 28 percent to 170.3 million pounds.
The results reflect the popularity of tablets, like Apple's
iPad, and smartphones as holiday season gifts. ARM reports
revenue a quarter in arrears, so its first-quarter numbers are
based on chips shipped in the last three months of 2012.
"We benefited from the growth of smartphones, tablets, and
smart TVs, as well as our customers gaining market share in
embedded products, such as chips going into cars, industrial
automation and consumer white goods," Score said.
Consumers are choosing tablets over traditional PCs, which
are mainly powered by Intel processors. Apple alone
contributes about 20 percent of ARM's processor royalties,
analysts estimate.
Royalty revenue grew 33 percent year on year in the quarter,
generated from 2.6 billion ARM-processor-based chips shipped in
the quarter before. That compares with industry revenue growth
of about 2 percent.
Even low-cost smart devices can contain multiple chips based
on ARM technology, like its advanced Cortex-A series processors
and Mali graphics, which carry a higher royalty rate than its
older designs.
ARM also collects most of its revenue in the dollar, which
has strengthened by nearly 7 percent against the pound since the
start of 2013.
HIGH POINT
Score said ARM would again outperform the industry in the
second quarter, and for the rest of the year, though to a lesser
extent than in the first quarter.
Industry data pointed to a 10 percent decline in
quarter-on-quarter revenues, reflecting the usual post-Christmas
lull, he said. ARM had beaten the industry by about 15-20
percent in the last five or so years, and he expected that trend
to continue.
The strong numbers will see chief executive Warren East
depart on a high point. East steps down on July 1 after 12 years
to be replaced by company insider Simon Segars.
Analysts had expected ARM to report full-year revenue of
$1.06 billion before any upgrades following Tuesday's numbers.
Shares in the company were up 8.5 percent at 942.5 pence by
1045 GMT, although still short of the 12-year high of 985 pence
reached last month.
Berenberg analyst Adnaan Ahmad, who has ARM as the only
"buy" among 20 "sells" in the stocks he covers, said a higher
proportion of revenue from royalties against licensing had
helped ARM to boost margins to 50.5 percent from 44.5 percent.
The big question mark over ARM remained the valuation, he
said. Its share trade at an industry-leading multiple of more
than 40 times forecast earnings, against 19 times for the
sector, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"The stock has (nearly) doubled in the last six months, so
people are bullish generally but the buy side is wary on the
valuation," Ahmad said.
($1 = 0.6560 British pounds)
(Editing by Kate Holton and Mark Potter)