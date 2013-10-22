BRIEF-Esure CEO says to maintain dividend policy
* CEO Stuart Vann says "not willing to chase rates down" in home insurance on price comparison websites.
Oct 22 ARM Holdings : * CFO says "small inventory correction" around smartphones in Q3 * CFO says inventory correction affected Q3 royalties, which came in lower than
* CEO Stuart Vann says "not willing to chase rates down" in home insurance on price comparison websites.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.
* Says gross written premiums up 19.0 percent to 655 million pounds, from 550.3 million pounds in 2015.