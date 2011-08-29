JOHANNESBURG Aug 29 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Monday that 2,000 of its members had downed tools, as expected, at African Rainbow Minerals' Nkomati nickel mine after wage talks failed last week.

"The strike which began this morning will drag until a resolution is found," the union said in a statement. Its demands include closing what it says are disparities between white and black workers. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)