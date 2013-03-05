BRIEF-Longboard Capital reports 22.47 pct stake in Resonant Inc
* Longboard Capital Advisors, LLC reports 22.47 percent stake in Resonant Inc as of February 22, 2017- SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lCF9m5) Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 5 A few buyers are left in the running for German insulation firm Armacell after Goldman Sachs Private Equity and Equistone dropped out of the auction process, banking sources said on Tuesday.
Private equity firms Charterhouse, HgCapital and Pamplona are preparing to submit second round bids for Armacell on March 11, banking sources said. Another private equity house and trade buyer could also submit bids, banking sources added.
Armacell is expected to fetch up to 500 million euros ($650.47 million).
The company is being sold by Bahrain-based private equity owner Investcorp, which acquired Armacell in 2007 backed with 382.5 million euros of debt, Thomson Reuters LPC data shows.
HgCapital, Investcorp and Pamplona were not immediately available to comment. Equistone, Charterhouse and Goldman Sachs Private Equity declined to comment.
Bankers are putting together debt packages of around 350- 400 million euros to back a buyout should it go to a buyout house, or 5 to 5.5 times Armacell's approximate 70 million euro EBITDA.
Senior leveraged loans, mezzanine debt and high yield bonds are all being considered, denominated in both euros and dollars, bankers said.
Germany-headquartered Armacell says it is the world's largest maker of flexible insulation, claiming 40 percent of the market, with its products used to lag pipes and ductwork in large buildings such as factories and schools.
The company has approximately 2,440 employees and 19 factories in 13 countries and had annual sales of around 448 million euros in 2011. ($1 = 0.7687 euros) (Reporting by Claire Ruckin; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
* Rocket Pharmaceuticals Ltd says sold upto $12 million in equity financing - SEC filing
COPENHAGEN, March 2 PFA, Denmark's biggest commercial pension fund with 450 billion crowns ($63.7 billion) under management, expects to triple its investments in alternative assets to up to 65 billion in three to four years, its chief investment officer (CIO) told Reuters.