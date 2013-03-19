(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, March 18 Bahrain-based private equity
firm Investcorp's sale of Armacell is
under threat as bids for the German insulation firm are due to
come in lower than its 500 million euro ($653.30 million) price
tag, bankers said on Monday.
Second-round bids in the Barclays -run sale process
were due on March 11 but delayed after it emerged that potential
buyers Charterhouse, HgCapital and Pamplona
were likely to submit bids closer to 400 million
euros, according to the bankers.
The transaction could now be scrapped altogether, they
added. Investcorp declined to comment.
Armacell could add to a growing list of stalled sales during
the eurozone crisis, including German measuring and materials
handling equipment maker Schenck Process, which was
pulled last year after owner IK Investment Partners deemed two
offers for the business too low.
Germany-headquartered Armacell was bought by Investcorp in
2007 backed with 382.5 million euros of debt, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC data. It says it is the world's largest
maker of flexible insulation, claiming 40 percent of the market,
with its products used to lag pipes and ductwork in large
buildings such as factories and schools.
The company has approximately 2,440 employees and 19
factories in 13 countries and had annual sales of around 448
million euros in 2011.
Bids for Armacell were seen coming in lower than the price
tag after potential buyers were worried about Armacell's growth.
"Fundamentally Armacell is a good business but it hasn't had the
most credible or attractive growth story," one banker said.
Bankers had originally been preparing debt packages of
around 350-400 million euros to back a buyout based on a 500
million euro enterprise value.
The debt packages were reduced to around 300 million euros
or around 4.6 times Armacell's approximate 60 million euro
EBITDA to take account of the lower bids.
