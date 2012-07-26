* Firm plans sale of leading insulation maker -sources

* Armacell could fetch more than 300 mln euros -sources

* Armacell could attract 3M, Hutchinson Worldwide -sources

* May also appeal to UFP Technologies -sources (Adds details)

By Simon Meads and Arno Schuetze

LONDON/FRANKFURT, July 26 Private equity group Investcorp is considering the sale of Armacell, a leading maker of insulation materials, aiming to capitalise on growing investor interest in energy-efficient products, people familiar with the situation said.

A sale of the company could attract large industrials groups such as 3M and fetch Bahrain-backed Investcorp more than 300 million euros ($364 million), two of the people said.

German-headquartered Armacell says it is the world's largest maker of flexible insulation, claiming around 50 percent of the market, with its products used to lag pipes and ductwork in large buildings ranging from factories to schools.

The company's sales grew about 50 percent in the five years since Investcorp bought the business in 2006 to some 443 million euros, as regulations governing the energy efficiency of buildings have become stricter in many parts of the world.

A sale of Armacell, which has some 2,500 employees worldwide, could also attract the likes of rubber and polymers maker Hutchinson Worldwide, or foams-to-plastics group UFP Technologies, the people said.

The company could also appeal to large construction groups and rival private-equity firms, they added.

Investcorp is looking for an investment bank to handle the sale, which could kick off later this year, the people said.

Armacell has 19 plants around the world, including Australia, China and the United States. It opened a new production plant in South Korea earlier this year as it looks to strengthen its position in Asia.

Investcorp was unavailable for comment. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Editing by Steve Slater and David Holmes)