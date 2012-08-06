(Fixes typo in fourth paragraph from end)
LONDON Aug 6 Armajaro Asset Management, the
hedge fund founded by commodities trader Anthony Ward, is set to
launch its new financials hedge fund in October, part of the
firm's push to diversify further into equities.
The Armajaro Global Financials Fund will start with up to
$100 million of assets under management, which could rise to
more than $1 billion if the strategy performs, AAM said on
Monday.
AAM says it currently manages assets worth $1.5 billion.
Earlier this year, AAM chief executive Harry Morley told
Reuters he had set his long-term sights on boosting assets under
management to about $10 billion across a range of 10-15 funds,
with the initial step the launch of the financials fund.
The fund will trade the stocks of banks, insurance firms,
asset managers and other financial institutions, as Armajaro
believes there is a long-term opportunity in the sector despite
the battering it has taken from years of financial crises.
London-based Armajaro has hired Ben Steele and Peter Walters
from rival hedge fund TT International, where they ran another
financials strategy, to jointly manage the portfolio.
The new fund will be the firm's first pure equities product,
complementing its existing emerging markets fund which invests
in equities and bonds.
Long-short equity hedge funds, which bet on rising and
falling stocks, have struggled in recent years amid volatile
markets. The average fund in the sector is up 2.11 percent in
the first seven months of 2012, Hedge Fund Research data shows.
AAM is a unit of Armajaro Holdings Ltd, which also includes
commodity trading and securities units. The firm is one of the
largest players in coffee and cocoa markets.
The hedge fund arm generated headlines two years ago when
one of its funds took what traders said was one of the biggest
bullish bets ever in the cocoa market, taking delivery of almost
all available Liffe stocks and helping drive the spot contract
to a 32-year high.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Sinead Cruise)