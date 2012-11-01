* Growing liquidity in iron ore swaps attracts new players

* Armajaro owns commodity funds, physical trading firm

LONDON Nov 1 Armajaro Securities, the financial services subsidiary of commodity conglomerate Armajaro Holdings, said it would set up an iron ore brokerage desk to take advantage of growing interest in steel derivatives.

Kenny Groth, who previously worked at iron ore swaps brokerage London Commodity Brokers, will head Armajaro's new iron ore desk.

"We believe there is scope for continued growth prospects in this exciting market place," Armajaro Securities Chief Executive Terry Manning said in a statement on Thursday.

Growing liquidity and volatility in the four-year old iron ore derivatives market have recently attracted more trading houses and hedge funds, who see the steel-making raw material as a leading indicator of economic growth in China.

Trading volumes of iron ore swaps on the Singapore Exchange (SGX), the leading clearer in this market, hit record levels of 17.7 million tonnes in September after a summer of violent price swings.

UK-based Armajaro Securities already offers commodity futures and options and has an energy desk, which executes deals ranging from biomass and bio-fuels to uranium and carbon products.

Other subsidiaries of Armajaro Holdings are physical commodity trading house Armajaro Trading, commodity funds manager Armajaro Asset Management and South African wine farm Vondeling Wines. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Jane Baird)