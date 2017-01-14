MILAN Jan 14 Net revenues for Italian fashion group Giorgio Armani were down 5 per cent last year and 2017 will continue to be "complicated" for the company, its founder Armani said on Saturday.

"Last year has been complicated, for us like for other (brands) and next year will continue to be so," the 82-year-old told reporters after the Milan catwalk show of his young and more accessible line Emporio Armani.

