After Jammeh, Gambians seek justice for the disappeared
BANJUL/DAKAR When Gambian intelligence officers arrested journalist Ebrima Manneh at his newspaper, he asked an office guard to save some tea.
NAIROBI, March 20 Kenya's ARM Cement posted a 31 percent increase in pretax profit to 1.76 billion shillings ($20.55 million) last year on the back of a surge in cement sales, it said on Wednesday.
The firm, which changed its name from Athi River Mining during the period under review, said sales of cement grew 64 percent after its market share grew in Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania. ($1 = 85.6500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)
CONAKRY Guinea's President Alpha Conde fired three ministers, according to a decree read on state television on Monday, following violent protests over a teachers' strike last week in which seven people were killed and dozens more were injured.
KHARTOUM More than 31,000 South Sudanese refugees - mostly women and children - have crossed the border into Sudan this year, fleeing famine and conflict, the United Nations refugee agency said on Monday.