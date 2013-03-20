NAIROBI, March 20 Kenya's ARM Cement posted a 31 percent increase in pretax profit to 1.76 billion shillings ($20.55 million) last year on the back of a surge in cement sales, it said on Wednesday.

The firm, which changed its name from Athi River Mining during the period under review, said sales of cement grew 64 percent after its market share grew in Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania. ($1 = 85.6500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)