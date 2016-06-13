UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
YEREVAN, June 13 Armenia's biggest bank by assets, Ameriabank, has sold bonds valued at $20 million to four Luxembourg-based funds to finance small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and energy efficiency projects in the former Soviet republic, it said on Monday.
Its investment manager, Investments AG, handled the placing.
Ameriabank, 20 percent-owned by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and with capital of $182 million and about $1 billion in assets, signed a $20 million loan with German investment group DEG on May 13 to fund SMEs.
The bank said in January it was planning a possible stock market listing in London in the next two to three years.
In addition to the EBRD's $40 million investment, the World Bank's International Finance Corporation lent the bank $50 million to boost lending to local businesses.
Fitch Ratings revised the outlook on Ameriabank's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Negative on May 5, while affirming the IDR at a B+ rating. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Louise Ireland)
