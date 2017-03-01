YEREVAN, March 1 Armenian-backed separatists
said on Wednesday one of their soldiers was killed in clashes
with Azeri forces along the boundary with the breakaway
Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Clashes over control of the region, which lies inside
Azerbaijan but is controlled by ethnic Armenians, have stoked
fears of a wider conflict breaking out in the South Caucasus,
which is crisscrossed by oil and gas pipelines.
Nagorno-Karabakh's self-declared defence ministry said Azeri
forces had been violating ceasefire agreements since the
morning.
The Azeri defence ministry said that their forces detected
and destroyed some Armenian combat vehicles during a manoeuvre.
"The Armenian armed forces have been suffering losses,
mainly mercenaries of Armenian origin," the Azeri defence
ministry said in a statement.
Five Azeri soldiers were killed in clashes with
Armenian-backed separatists last week and both sides have been
accusing each other of an attempted incursion.
Fighting between ethnic Azeris and Armenians first erupted
in 1991 and a ceasefire was agreed in 1994. But Azerbaijan and
Armenia have regularly traded accusations of violence around
Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Azeri-Armenian border.
The ceasefire was broken last April when dozens were killed.
Efforts to secure a permanent settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh
conflict have failed despite mediation led by France, Russia and
the United States.
(Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; additional reporting and
writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)