PARIS Oct 27 Armenian and Azeri leaders have
agreed to pursue talks over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region
after resuming direct contacts at a meeting in Paris on Monday,
the French government said.
"Status quo is not sustainable," the office of French
President Francois Hollande said after he hosted talks between
Azerbaijan's Ilham Aliyev and Armenia's Serzh Sargsyan,
following an increase in clashes over the region during the
summer.
The two leaders agreed to exchange information about people
who have gone missing in the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh,
Hollande's office said.
Fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh first erupted in 1991, when the
Soviet Union broke up. A ceasefire was called in 1994 after more
than 30,000 people were killed in the fighting. The two sides
have regularly traded accusations of further violence around the
region and along the Azeri-Armenian border.
The presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan "have agreed to
continue the dialogue, in particular with a new meeting in
September 2015 in the margins of the United Nations General
Assembly in New York," Hollande's office said.
Energy-producing Azerbaijan, host to oil majors including
BP, Chevron and Exxon Mobil, frequently
threatens to take Nagorno-Karabakh back by force and is spending
heavily on its armed forces.
Russia, like France, is one of the sponsors of international
efforts to find a solution to the conflict. In August, Russian
President Vladimir Putin had hosted a meeting between the two
heads of state, after more than a dozen people were killed in
clashes.
The meeting had given him a chance to play a peacekeeping
role in the former Soviet Union at a time when the West is
accusing Moscow of backing pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Wriing by Ingrid Melander;
Editing by Cynthia Osterman)