BAKU/YEREVAN, Sept 28 Azerbaijan and the
Armenia-backed breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh on Monday
bickered about how many of their soldiers had been killed in
clashes which have stoked fears of a wider conflict breaking out
in the South Caucasus.
Violence erupted last week with both sides accusing one
other of starting the trouble, of using heavy weapons, and of
killing each other's soldiers in an area that is crisscrossed by
oil and gas pipelines.
In an account that was disputed, Armenia said Azeri forces
had also attacked several villages near the border between the
two former Soviet republics, killing three civilians.
On Monday, the Azeri defence ministry said three of its
soldiers had been killed in the fighting, and that seven
Armenian-backed soldiers from Karabakh had also been killed with
many more wounded.
That assertion was challenged by the ministry of defence in
Nagorno-Karabakh. It said that more than 10 Azeri soldiers had
been killed and several more wounded, denying it had suffered
any casualties.
Nagorno-Karabakh has run its own affairs with heavy military
and financial backing from Armenia since a separatist war ended
in 1994. Armenian-backed forces hold seven Azeri districts
surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh.
The original conflict broke out in the dying years of the
Soviet Union and has killed about 30,000 people. Efforts to
reach a permanent settlement have failed despite mediation led
by France, Russia and the United States.
Oil-producing Azerbaijan, host to global oil companies
including BP Plc, Chevron Corp and ExxonMobil
Corp, frequently threatens to take the mountain region
back by force, and is spending heavily on its armed forces.
The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe
(OSCE) on Friday appealed to both sides to halt the violence.
