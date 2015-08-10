BRIEF-Guotai Junan International Holdings says Gtja Securities Hk enters Hong Kong underwriting agreement
* Gtja Securities Hk entered into hong kong underwriting agreement with Guotai Junan Securities and others
YEREVAN Aug 10 Armenia's foreign exchange reserves rose to $1.703 billion at the end of July, from $1.546 billion the month before, the country's central bank said on Monday.
The central bank did not give a reason for the rise.
It said in March it had not carried out any interventions on the market to support the dram currency so far this year but that it was buying dollars on the market to top up reserves.
It has not made any comments on interventions since then. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)
* Gtja Securities Hk entered into hong kong underwriting agreement with Guotai Junan Securities and others
* Group is expected to record a loss for year ended 31 December 2016