YEREVAN Aug 10 Armenia's foreign exchange reserves rose to $1.703 billion at the end of July, from $1.546 billion the month before, the country's central bank said on Monday.

The central bank did not give a reason for the rise.

It said in March it had not carried out any interventions on the market to support the dram currency so far this year but that it was buying dollars on the market to top up reserves.

It has not made any comments on interventions since then. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)