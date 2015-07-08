YEREVAN, July 8 Armenia's foreign exchange reserves fell to $1.546 billion by June 30 from $1.599 billion a month earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The central bank did not give a reason for the decline.

It said in March it had not carried out any interventions on the market to support the dram currency this year but that it was buying dollars on the market to top up its reserves.

