YEREVAN Dec 10 Armenian commercial bank Ardshinbank raised $75 million from international investors through a Reg S senior unsecured private bond placement, the bank said on Wednesday.

"The transaction marks the inaugural note offering for Ardshinbank and represents the first offering of its kind from any private sector entity in Armenia," the bank said in a statement.

"The proceeds of the offering will be used to support Ardshinbank's planned expansion strategy, one of its main corporate goals."

Ardshinbank said it had made the amortising three year Loan Participatory Note (LPN) placement with the help of J.P. Morgan Securities PLC., which acted as the sole-lead manager for the transaction.

Moody's provisionally rated the issuance Ba2 with stable outlook.

The notes are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange and clear through Euroclear and Clearstream.

"This is a remarkable step not only for our bank, but also for our country, as this issuance helps put the Armenian private sector on the map of international financial markets," said Mher Grigoryan, the Ardshinbank CEO. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Crispian Balmer)