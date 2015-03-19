LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Armenia has started marketing a new 10-year US dollar benchmark bond issue, according to a lead.

Initial price thoughts on the US$500m expected trade have been set 7.625% area.

Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan are leading the Ba3/B+ (Moody's/Fitch) rated trade that is expected to be priced later today. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Anil Mayre)