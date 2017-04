LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - Armenia has launched a US$500m 10-year bond at a yield of 7.50%, according to a lead.

This compares with initial price thoughts of 7.625% area, which were released earlier on Thursday.

Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan are running the 144A/Reg S deal.

Armenia is rated Ba3 by Moody's and B+ by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)