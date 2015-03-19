UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW, March 19 Armenia has placed $500 million of 10-year Eurobonds at a yield of 7.5 percent, a financial market source told Reuters on Thursday. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Alexander Winning)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts