YEREVAN Nov 30 Armenia's central bank bought $101.2 million and sold $94.6 million on the forex market in January-October, it said on Wednesday.

"The central bank conducted interventions to neutralise short-term (currency) fluctuations on the foreign exchange market," the central bank said.

The central bank did not sell foreign currency in the third quarter but bought $48.6 million. (Writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Maria Kiselyova)