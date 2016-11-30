BRIEF-HMN Financial Inc fourth quarter earnings per share $0.35
* Says qtrly net interest income of $6.3 million, up $0.6 million from $5.7 million for q4 of 2015
YEREVAN Nov 30 Armenia's central bank bought $101.2 million and sold $94.6 million on the forex market in January-October, it said on Wednesday.
"The central bank conducted interventions to neutralise short-term (currency) fluctuations on the foreign exchange market," the central bank said.
The central bank did not sell foreign currency in the third quarter but bought $48.6 million. (Writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
By Aparajita Saxena Jan 26 Southeast Asian stock markets advanced on Thursday, in line with global equities, following a record-breaking performance from Wall Street overnight. U.S. stock markets climbed on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average blew past the psychological 20,000 level, supported by President Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives that reignited a post-election rally, and strong fourth-quarter earnings. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes also
