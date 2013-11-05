YEREVAN Nov 5 Armenian police detained 20
people in clashes on Tuesday with anti-government protesters
armed with sticks and firecrackers who tried to march on the
presidential palace, witnesses said.
President Serzh Sarksyan was re-elected to a second
five-year term in February but independent monitors said the
vote lacked real competition and some small street protests
flared for a short time afterward.
Tuesday's protest march, led by Shant Arutyunian, a
flamboyant opposition activist who ran in the 1999 parliamentary
election, was blocked by police en route to the presidential
palace.
Scuffles ensued as dozens of protesters wearing Guy Fawkes
masks on the backs of their heads threw large firecrackers at
policemen, injuring several, a police spokesman said.
Guy Fawkes, a 17th century English Catholic, was the
best-known conspirator in a plot to blow up the English
parliament.
In March, Armenia's Constitutional Court rejected claims by
two unsuccessful presidential candidates that the Feb. 18 vote
was rigged, upholding Sarksyan's re-election.
Armenia, a landlocked former Soviet republic of 3 million
people, has a common security treaty with Russia and hosts of
one of Moscow's few foreign military bases.
Investors worry over signs of instability in the South
Caucasus region, a key transit route for Caspian energy
resources to Europe. Violence after the 2008 election that first
brought Sarksyan in power killed 10 people.
Armenia also remains in territorial dispute with
neighbouring Azerbaijan two decades after a war between the two
over the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh killed some 30,000 people.
