YEREVAN, July 29 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on Wednesday placed its fourth tranche of bonds denominated in Armenia's national currency, the dram, via an auction on the NASDAQ OMX Armenia Exchange, the exchange said in a press release.

Total bids from three bidders for bonds worth 2 billion drams ($4.2 million) amounted to 2.356 billion drams. The cut-off rate set during the auction was 12.0328 percent.

The coupon rate was referenced to 6-month Armenian treasury bill rate published by the central bank of Armenia plus a margin of 0.25 percent for the further coupon payments. The reference rate by July 27 was 11.7828 percent.

Placement was organised by Ameriabank CJSC.

The EBRD placed its first-ever dram-denominated one-year bonds worth 2 billion drams via an auction on the NASDAQ OMX Armenia Exchange in January 2014.

Both issues were aimed at developing the local capital market. They also support the Armenian government's programme of reforms intended to reduce dollarisation in the economy and stimulate locally generated savings.

($1=478.8 drams) (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Larry King)