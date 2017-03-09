By Hasmik Mkrtchyan
| YEREVAN, March 9
YEREVAN, March 9 Armenia is ready to take
unpopular steps including cutting state spending and eliminating
barriers to private investment in order to get the ailing
economy back on a sustainable footing by next year, its prime
minister said.
The South Caucasus country of 3.2 million depends heavily on
aid and investment from Russia and has been hit in the past two
years by the economic downturn of its former Soviet overlord
Russia, which has also cut remittances from Armenians working
there.
Armenia's growth rate slowed to 0.2 percent in 2016 from 3
percent in 2015.
That was below the government's target of 2.2 percent, a
figure Karen Karapetyan said should be exceeded as soon as this
year.
"Regular structural reforms will be implemented in Armenia,
even if these reforms are unpopular," the prime minister told
Reuters in an interview.
Cutting administrative expenses, and plans to reduce the
budget deficit to 2.7 percent of national output this year from
the 5.9 percent expected for 2016, might impact economic growth.
But the measures were necessary, he said.
"It will have a negative impact ... but we want to
compensate it through private investment," Karapetyan said.
"I think we will be able to withstand (problems) and achieve
3.2 percent growth this year."
Karapetyan, 53, a former head of national gas distributing
company ArmRosGazprom and mayor of the capital Yerevan from
2010-2011, was appointed prime minister in September.
He said that his government would also focus on fighting
corruption and "eliminating all barriers that impede business
from developing".
In its 2016 Corruption Perception Index, Transparency
International ranked Armenia 113 out of 176 countries.
"As soon as we manage to stabilise the economic situation,
we'll be able to have sustainable growth from 2018," Karapetyan
said.
According to officials, the government is preparing an
economic development programme that will target growth of
between 4-5 percent from 2018.
Karapetyan said a new centre for strategic initiatives would
look to draft short- and long-term projects with the private
sector.
He said it was "realistic" to try to attract $850 million of
investment this year, with the bulk coming from the private
sector.
Armenia attracted $513 million in foreign direct investment
in the first half of 2016, up from $323 million in the same
period a year ago, according to national statistics office data.
Countries with significant investments in Armenia include
Russia, Germany and France and the main sectors attracting
funding are agriculture, energy and tourism.
(Writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by John Stonestreet)