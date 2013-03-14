YEREVAN, March 14 Armenia's Constitutional Court
on Thursday rejected claims by two unsuccessful presidential
candidates that a Feb. 18 vote was rigged, upholding the
re-election of incumbent Serzh Sarksyan.
The main election body had said there were no violations
during the vote that could have influenced its outcome, while
international monitors said the ballot was an improvement on
previous ones although lacked real competition.
Investors worry over signs of instability in the South
Caucasus region, a key transit route for Caspian energy
resources to Europe. Violence after the 2008 election that first
brought Sarksyan in power killed 10 people.
This time around, Sarksyan won 58.6 percent of votes but his
second-placed rival, opposition leader Raffi Hovannisian,
asserted that he was the real winner and began a declared hunger
strike on March 10.
"The decision is to uphold the federal Election Committee's
decision from Feb. 25 on the results of the presidential
elections from Feb. 18," said Constitutional Court President
Gagik Harutyunyan. The decision cannot be appealed.
Hovannisian, who secured 37 percent of the vote, has staged
several peaceful protests in the capital Yerevan over the lost
race and has called on Sarksyan to resign.
"We will continue our political fight within the framework
of law and constitution until we win," said Hovsep Khurshudyan,
spokesman for Hovannisian's Heritage Party.
Armenia, a landlocked former Soviet republic with a
population of 3.2 million, has a common security treaty with
Russia and hosts of one Moscow's few foreign military bases.
It remains in territorial dispute with neighbouring
Azerbaijan two decades after a war between the two over the
enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh killed some 30,000 people.
(Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan Writing by Gabriela Baczynska;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)