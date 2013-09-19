LONDON, Sept 19 (IFR) - Order books on the Republic of Armenia's new seven-year bond are heard approaching USD2bn with US orders still to come in, according to market sources.

Initial price thoughts for the benchmark-sized issue, which is rated Ba2 by Moody's and BB- by Fitch, remain in the 6.375% area.

The senior unsecured 144a/Reg S bond is Thursday's business. Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan are the lead managers. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)