LONDON, Sept 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Armenia's has set a final yield of 6.25% on its upcoming issue of a benchmark-sized US dollar bond.

The sovereign, rated Ba2 by Moody's and BB- by Fitch, released initial price thoughts of 6.375% area on the issue earlier on Thursday.

Books on the issue were heard approaching USD2bn with US orders still to come in before the guidance revision, according to market sources.

The senior unsecured 144a/Reg S bond is expected to price later on Thursday via Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)