BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
LONDON, Sept 6 (IFR) - The Republic of Armenia will begin meeting with fixed-income investors next week ahead of its potential debut in the Eurobond market, according to one of the lead managers.
The sovereign, rated Ba2 by Moody's and BB- by Fitch, will meet investors in Los Angeles on September 10, New York on September 11, Boston on September 12 and London on September 13.
A US dollar-denominated 144A/Reg S bond offering of benchmark size might follow, subject to market conditions.
Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan are arranging the meetings. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Alex Chambers)
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.