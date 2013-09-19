BRIEF-Majuperak Holdings Bhd announces resignation of managing director
* Y.Bhg Dato' Jamal Bin Mohd Aris resigned as managing director Source text: [http://bit.ly/2mhTojr] Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Armenia, rated Ba2 by Moody's and BB- by Fitch, has announced initial price thoughts of 6.375% area for a seven-year US dollar bond.
The senior unsecured 144a/Reg S benchmark is today's business. Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan are the lead managers. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)
* Y.Bhg Dato' Jamal Bin Mohd Aris resigned as managing director Source text: [http://bit.ly/2mhTojr] Further company coverage:
* Expecting to record substantially decreased profit attributable to shareholders of about hk$25.0 million for year ended 31 december 2016
March 3 Indian shares ended little changed on Friday, but posted their first weekly fall in six, as investors booked profits after a rally that lifted the benchmark indexes to near two-year highs in the previous session.