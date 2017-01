YEREVAN, Sept 29 Armenia's government on Thursday approved a 2017 budget draft which forecasts gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 3.2 percent.

Finance Minister Vardan Aramyan also said he expected economic growth in 2016 to be 2.4 percent, up from 2.2 percent projected in this year's budget. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)