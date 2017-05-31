(Adds central bank statement, background)
YEREVAN May 31 Armenia's central bank has
revised its annual inflation forecast for 2017 to 2.5 percent
from 0.6 percent, the bank said on Wednesday.
Armenia has seen consumer prices decline recently as it felt
the pain from the economic crisis in Russia, which hit consumer
demand as remittances from Armenians working in its former
Soviet ruler went down.
Annual deflation in 2016 was 1.1 percent.
The central bank said that its monetary policy helped "to
neutralise deflationary environment and created conditions to
achieve inflation target."
"The central bank estimates 12-month inflation will reach
the low level of the fluctuations' corridor and in the projected
term stabilise around the target of 4 percent," the bank said in
a statement.
Annual inflation was at 1.4 percent in the first quarter of
2017, up from a forecast of 1.1 percent, mainly due to rise in
consumer prices on fruits and vegetables and restoration of
consumer demand.
The central bank governor Artur Javadyan told in an
interview to Reuters in March that prices would remain at a low
level over the short term, gradually boosting annual inflation
to 4 percent by early 2019.
The Armenian central bank started cutting refinancing rates
in August 2015 in order to spur both inflation and consumer
demand. It last trimmed the rate to 6 percent in mid-February
and kept it unchanged at 6 percent in March and May.
(Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan, writing by Margarita Antidze;
editing by Maria Kiselyova and Pritha Sarkar)