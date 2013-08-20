NEW YORK Aug 20 Moody's Investors Service on
Tuesday revised upward its sovereign credit outlook for Armenia
to stable from negative, citing the government's commitment to
fiscal consolidation and expectation for a further reduction in
its current account deficit.
The Caucasus country's speculative grade credit rating of
Ba2, which is two notches below investment grade, was affirmed,
the ratings agency said in a statement.
Armenia's still large current account deficit of 11.1
percent of gross domestic product in 2012 is expected to
gradually narrow in size, Moody's said.
The country is emerging as a key transit route for oil and
gas exports from the Caspian Sea, although it has no pipelines
of its own.
The government plans to raise $500 million from its first
Eurobond issue, expected this year, the government said in May.
The money will be used to help repay debt owned to Russia.
Another driver for Armenia's outlook revision, Moody's said,
was Armenia's continued access to external funding sources on
favorable terms, "including via private remittances, foreign
direct investment (FDI) and official lending sources."