YEREVAN, Sept 12 Police in the Armenian capital
Yerevan on Saturday briefly detained around 50 people who had
been blocking the main avenue in protest at higher electricity
prices, a day after thousands demonstrated against the price
hike.
There has been a wave of street protests against the price
increase that took effect on Aug. 1, suggesting that public
anger has not abated despite several weeks of calm.
On Saturday morning the police detained around 50 people at
the blockade without using force. Those held were soon released
but some have been charged with public order offences punishable
by fines.
Around 3,000 people had been present at the demonstration on
Friday evening but only around 60 were still there when the
police moved in early in the morning, according to a Reuters
correspondent.
Armenia, a former Soviet republic of 3.2 million people, has
been badly hit by the economic downturn in Russia, which has
hurt exports and much-needed remittances from Armenian workers
based there.
In May, the International Monetary Fund cut its 2015
forecast for Armenia to a 1 percent contraction from 3.3 percent
growth. The World Bank has forecast weak or negative growth for
an economy dependent on aid and Russian investment.
In June, the state regulatory commission decided that
household electricity prices should rise after the distribution
company, a subsidiary of Russian firm Inter RAO, asked
for a price hike, citing a decline in the dram currency.
Armenian officials have called the planned increases
justified but the government decided it would partly cover the
price rise.
The government approved a price increase of 16.7 percent per
kilowatt, below the 30 percent requested by the distribution
company, but still too high to mollify the protesters.
