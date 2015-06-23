* Protests follow move to hike electricity prices
* Police use water cannon to disperse protesters
* Armenia hit by Russian economic downturn
By Hasmik Mkrtchyan
YEREVAN, June 23 Thousands of Armenians staged a
second day of protests on Tuesday in the capital Yerevan against
a hike in electricity prices, defying police who used water
cannon to try to disperse them.
Police detained about 200 protesters but a senior police
official said they were later released. Opposition parties
condemned the police actions, which have raised social tensions
in the cash-strapped southern Caucasus nation of 3.2 million.
On Tuesday evening, the demonstrators, many of them young
activists with no affiliation to any political party, resumed a
sit-in protest near the presidential palace.
"Our demands remains the same - cancellation of the decision
to raise electricity prices. Our protest will be exclusively
peaceful and not directed against the authorities or the
police," said one activist who declined to give his name.
In Monday's protest rally 14 demonstrators and 11 police
were injured when riot police stopped a crowd of around 5,000
marching on the presidential palace. They then staged an
overnight sit-in protest, blocking a central boulevard.
Armenians are angry over a decision by the state regulatory
commission last week to increase the electricity tariff by up to
22 percent from Aug. 1.
This followed a request by the distribution company for
Armenia's electricity network, a subsidiary of the Russian firm
Inter RAO due to a fall in Armenia's dram currency.
Russia is the main supplier of energy to Armenia and the two
former Soviet republics have close political and economic ties.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was closely
monitoring developments in Yerevan.
"Armenia is our closest partner ... We hope the situation
will be settled in the near future in strict accordance with the
law," he told reporters during a conference call.
Armenia has been hard hit by the downturn in Russia, which
has dented exports and remittances from Armenians working there.
"Social conflict could grow in Armenia," economist Tatul
Manaseryan told Reuters, warning of people's concerns about the
weaker dram and their ability to pay their electricity bills.
The dram currency traded on Tuesday around 471 to the dollar
compared with 408 drams a year ago. Armenia's central
bank left its main interest rate unchanged at 10.5 percent on
Tuesday. Inflation is running at 5.1 percent.
Armenia's economy is also affected by tensions over
Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous enclave that is inside
Azerbaijan but has an ethnic Armenian majority.
(Writing by Margarita Antidze and Polina Devitt; additional
reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; Editing by Gareth
Jones)