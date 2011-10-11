YEREVAN Oct 11 Armenia's central bank kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 8.0 percent on Tuesday, although consumer prices rose in September on a monthly and annual basis.

On a monthly basis consumer prices rose 0.8 percent in September after a deflation of 0.6 percent in August.

The annual inflation rate stood at 6.2 percent in September, the central bank said, exceeding the government's target range of 2.5 percent to 5.5 percent. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; writing by Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi; editing by)