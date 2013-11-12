YEREVAN Nov 12 Armenia's central bank cut its key refinancing rate to 8 percent from 8.5 percent on Tuesday after data showed a decline in inflation.

Annual inflation came at 7.1 percent in October, the central bank said, down from 8.2 percent recorded in September. That is still higher than the government's target range of between 2.5 percent and 5.5 percent for the whole year.

Monthly inflation in October was 0.3 percent, compared to deflation of 0.2 percent in September.

The central bank kept refinancing rate unchanged at 8.5 percent in September. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Douglas Busvine)