YEREVAN Feb 10 Armenia's central bank raised its key refinancing rate on Tuesday to 10.5 percent from 9.5 percent.

Annual inflation was at 4.3 percent in January, the central bank said, down from 4.6 percent in December. Monthly inflation in January was at 2.5 percent, compared to inflation of 3.0 percent in December.

The government forecasts annual inflation in a range of 2.5-5.5 percent in 2015, the same as last year's target.