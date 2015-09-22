YEREVAN, Sept 22Armenia's central bank said on Tuesday it had kept its key refinancing rate at 10.25 percent.

Annual inflation in Armenia was at 3.6 percent in August, down from 4.2 percent in July, according to central bank data.

The government forecasts annual inflation in a range of 2.5-5.5 percent in 2015, the same as last year's target. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)